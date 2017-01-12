It''s Not Too Late To Donate, Million Pennies For Christmas
MIX 106.1 FM has been making a final plea for donations this week by broadcasting live from Firelands Federal Credit Union in Galion Wednesday, and from First Federal Community Bank in Bucyrus Thursday. The last day of the campaign, today, kicked off with a LIVE broadcast from 7-9:00 AM at Richland Bank on Lexington-Springmill Road in Ontario.
