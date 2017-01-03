Bucyrus Receives Financial Support From Sodexo

BUCYRUS, OH The Bucyrus Secondary School, along with the Bucyrus Backpack Program, received monetary support from Sodexo and the Sodexo Foundation. Special check presentations were made during the regular meeting of the Board of Education Dec. 15. The Secondary School placed second in the Sodexo Healthy High School Competition held during the month of October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.