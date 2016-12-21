Bucyrus Man Charged With Bomb Threat During Drug Robbery
A Bucyrus man accused of claiming he had a bomb while robbing a pharmacy of 13-hundred prescription pills has been indicted by the Crawford County Grand Jury. He's accused of going into the C-V-S Pharmacy on East Charles Street November nineteenth and demanding the drugs.
