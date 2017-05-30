This Day in Labor History: June 2, 1920

This Day in Labor History: June 2, 1920

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lawyers, Guns, and Money

One of the thousands who donate their fingers to the Lumber Trust. The Trust compensated all with poverty and some with bullets on November 5, 1916.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May 17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May 16 kstar2345 142
News CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07) May 11 Christian Venegas 18
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr '17 Sheryl Weiss 1
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar '17 Karma 72
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
See all Buckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckley Forum Now

Buckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Buckley, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC