Judge OKs 2nd defense attorney for triple-murder suspect

Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis on Tuesday granted triple-murder suspect Brent Ward Luyster a second defense attorney for his case. In his motion, Buckley stated that there are about 12,500 pages of reports, 27 audio and video interviews, photos of the alleged crime scene and other locations, jail records, material from the Department of Corrections, 60 potential witnesses, more than a half-dozen expert witnesses for the defense, potentially 15 witness interviews and more than 500 trial exhibits.

