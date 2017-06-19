Boy, 13, close to suicide after 'kill yourself' note

Mother says her son, 13, was close to suicide and even sent her a 'goodbye' text message after classmates wrote 'kill yourself' in his yearbook A mother says her 13-year-old son almost committed suicide after his classmates wrote a note in his yearbook telling him to 'kill yourself'. The teenager said the incident occurred on the second-to-last day of school, on Thursday, at Glacier Middle School in Buckley, Washington.

