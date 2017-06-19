Boy, 13, close to suicide after 'kill...

Boy, 13, close to suicide after 'kill yourself' note

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Mail

Mother says her son, 13, was close to suicide and even sent her a 'goodbye' text message after classmates wrote 'kill yourself' in his yearbook A mother says her 13-year-old son almost committed suicide after his classmates wrote a note in his yearbook telling him to 'kill yourself'. The teenager said the incident occurred on the second-to-last day of school, on Thursday, at Glacier Middle School in Buckley, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chicken nuggets 23 hr kyman 1
Dump trucks on 112th... Jun 13 Romma 1
Luke Heimlich Jun 10 BarbWire 1
Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident... Jun 6 Green Barray 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May '17 kstar2345 142
News CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07) May '17 Christian Venegas 18
See all Buckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckley Forum Now

Buckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Buckley, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC