a Kill yourself,a a classmate wrote i...

a Kill yourself,a a classmate wrote in one 13-year-olda s yearbook. He almost did, he says.

A seventh grader in Buckley, Washington, considered killing himself after bullies filled his yearbook with obscenities and admonishments to "do the world a faver and die," according to media reports . The 13-year-old student at Glacier Middle School in Washington state handed out his yearbook Friday in the school's lunchroom, his mother, Shannon Hansen, wrote on Facebook.

