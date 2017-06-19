a Kill yourself,a a classmate wrote in one 13-year-olda s yearbook. He almost did, he says.
A seventh grader in Buckley, Washington, considered killing himself after bullies filled his yearbook with obscenities and admonishments to "do the world a faver and die," according to media reports . The 13-year-old student at Glacier Middle School in Washington state handed out his yearbook Friday in the school's lunchroom, his mother, Shannon Hansen, wrote on Facebook.
