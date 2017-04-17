Senate resolution honors Fraternal Or...

Senate resolution honors Fraternal Order of Eagles

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Olympian

The Olympia Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 21 joined fellow members from chapters across the state Monday at the Senate chambers for a resolution honoring the organization's charitable and cultural contributions. Resolution 8633 was presented by Sen. Phil Fortunato , himself an Eagle at the Buckley chapter in Pierce County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar '17 Karma 72
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
News Q&A: Joe Kessell Interwest 'grew methodically' (Sep '09) Mar '13 Dumb Leroy 3
Want a Job...Need your help (Jul '12) Oct '12 Kristan 4
See all Buckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckley Forum Now

Buckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Buckley, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC