State worker accused of raping woman with diminished mental capacity

Nov 14, 2016 Read more: Seattle Times

An employee at a Buckley facility for people with developmental disabilities is accused of raping a woman who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, according to court records. Pierce County prosecutors charged 60 year-old Terry Wayne Shepard with second-degree rape Monday.

