PD: Video released of officer-involved shooting

Thursday Jun 8

Nearly a year after an officer-involved shooting in Buckeye, police are releasing body camera footage of the deadly incident. On June 25, 2016, Buckeye police were called to a home near Riata Parkway and Wayland Drive after receiving reports from a relative in California that 30-year-old William Ferguson shot and killed his wife, 36-year-old Breanne Ferguson.

