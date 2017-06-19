1 truck driver possibly shot while dr...

1 truck driver possibly shot while driving on I-10 in Buckeye, DPS says

Friday Jun 2

BUCKEYE, AZ - A male truck driver was possibly shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. DPS is setting up a command post at the scene near Market Street and Verrado Way .

