Fire crews: Brush fire breaks out in Goodyear

A Red Flag Warning is in effect to alert officials and community members of just how dangerous current conditions in the Valley are that could potentially spark a wild land fire. Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye fire crews responded to an area near Buckeye Canal and Bullard Avenue before 3 a.m. Goodyear Fire Department officials said a 10-acre fire broke out in the salt cedars and in the scrub between some retention ponds and the river bottom.

