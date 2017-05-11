State Route 85 will be closed near Baseline Road, near Buckeye, for an extended amount of time while the Department of Public Safety investigates a fiery crash involving two semitrucks that left one driver dead. Driver dies in fiery crash involving 2 semitrucks on SR-85 near Buckeye State Route 85 will be closed near Baseline Road, near Buckeye, for an extended amount of time while the Department of Public Safety investigates a fiery crash involving two semitrucks that left one driver dead.

