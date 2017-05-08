Buckeye man arrested after wife found...

Buckeye man arrested after wife found dead with gunshot wound in the head

8 hrs ago

Police said Buckeye man Kenneth Eckert was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after his wife Jennifer Eckert was found shot in the head on Sunday. Buckeye man arrested after wife found dead with gunshot wound in the head Police said Buckeye man Kenneth Eckert was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after his wife Jennifer Eckert was found shot in the head on Sunday.

