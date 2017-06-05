Ariz. population booming in big city ...

Ariz. population booming in big city suburbs

Wednesday May 24

New figures today from the U.S. Census Bureau finds Queen Creek grew a whopping 8.2 percent in the year ending June 30, 2016. Those are the most recent figures available from the federal agency.

