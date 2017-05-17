1 dead, 2 critically injured in Phoenix crash that wrapped car around pole
One person died and two others were seriously injured when a Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata collided near Lower Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, sending the Hyundai into a pole. 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Phoenix crash that wrapped car around pole One person died and two others were seriously injured when a Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata collided near Lower Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, sending the Hyundai into a pole.
