1 dead, 2 critically injured in Phoenix crash that wrapped car around pole

Wednesday May 17

One person died and two others were seriously injured when a Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata collided near Lower Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, sending the Hyundai into a pole. 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Phoenix crash that wrapped car around pole One person died and two others were seriously injured when a Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata collided near Lower Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, sending the Hyundai into a pole.

