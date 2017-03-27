The Latest: Officials: OnStar located...

The Latest: Officials: OnStar located, disabled stolen SUV

Monday Read more: Yuma Sun

Maricopa County authorities say the OnStar vehicle assistance service was used to track and then disable a stolen SUV, leading to a gunfight in which a home-invasion suspect was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies. The Sheriff's Office says the SUV was stolen at gunpoint from occupants of a home in Buckeye and that the incident ended later Monday morning in the Morristown area about 45 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

