The Latest: Officials: OnStar located, disabled stolen SUV
Maricopa County authorities say the OnStar vehicle assistance service was used to track and then disable a stolen SUV, leading to a gunfight in which a home-invasion suspect was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies. The Sheriff's Office says the SUV was stolen at gunpoint from occupants of a home in Buckeye and that the incident ended later Monday morning in the Morristown area about 45 miles northwest of Phoenix.
Buckeye Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trailer manufacturing company and owner convict... (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb '17
|desertrocks
|2
|Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Julian
|9
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Lordslamp
|24
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
|Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|1
|Living in Wittmann (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|dustbowl
|51
