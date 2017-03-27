Resurfacing work on Highway 95 begins...

Resurfacing work on Highway 95 begins Monday

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Yuma Sun

Yuma residents who've now become skilled at avoiding the construction zone at 16th Street and 4th Avenue will have a harder time trying to evade road work if they're leaving town over the next few weeks. Resurfacing begins Monday on Highway 95 between Avenue 3E and Araby Road, a project expected to continue through the end of April.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at March 28 at 3:28AM MST

