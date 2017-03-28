New Southwest Valley VA clinic expected to serve 4,000 veterans
date 2017-03-28

A new primary care clinic in west Phoenix is expected to improve health services for veterans in the Southwest Valley. New Southwest Valley VA clinic expected to serve 4,000 veterans A new primary care clinic in west Phoenix is expected to improve health services for veterans in the Southwest Valley.
Buckeye Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Mon
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Trailer manufacturing company and owner convict... (Jul '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|53
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb '17
|desertrocks
|2
|Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Julian
|9
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Lordslamp
|24
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
|Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|1
