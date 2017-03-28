New Southwest Valley VA clinic expect...

New Southwest Valley VA clinic expected to serve 4,000 veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A new primary care clinic in west Phoenix is expected to improve health services for veterans in the Southwest Valley. New Southwest Valley VA clinic expected to serve 4,000 veterans A new primary care clinic in west Phoenix is expected to improve health services for veterans in the Southwest Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Mon u reap what u sow 228
News Trailer manufacturing company and owner convict... (Jul '11) Mar 29 Fire 53
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb '17 desertrocks 2
Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14) Feb '17 Julian 9
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb '17 Lordslamp 24
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb '17 Nice News 1
Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder... Feb '17 Susan 1
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC