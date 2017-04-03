MCSO identifies suspect shot in deser...

MCSO identifies suspect shot in desert Monday

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities have identified the suspect shot and killed by Maricopa County deputies Monday in the desert northwest of the Valley. Officials say an armed suspect entered a home in Buckeye around 7:30 a.m. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Mitchell Newmoon, confronted a mother inside and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

