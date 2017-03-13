Elderly man rescued from flooded wash in far southwest Valley
Rescue crews saved an elderly man who was stuck inside an SUV at a flooded wash in the far southwest Valley. Firefighters said the man got stuck in the Hassayampa River with the raging water surrounding the vehicle on Tuesday night.
