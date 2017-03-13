Elderly man rescued from flooded wash...

Elderly man rescued from flooded wash in far southwest Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Rescue crews saved an elderly man who was stuck inside an SUV at a flooded wash in the far southwest Valley. Firefighters said the man got stuck in the Hassayampa River with the raging water surrounding the vehicle on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 24 desertrocks 2
Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14) Feb 17 Julian 9
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb '17 Lordslamp 24
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb '17 Nice News 1
Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder... Feb '17 Susan 1
Living in Wittmann (Sep '08) Jan '17 dustbowl 51
( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11) Jan '17 MadeUp 87
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC