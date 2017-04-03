DPS: SR-85 pursuit captures two drug smugglers
An Arizona Department Of Public Safety pursuit results in the capture of two drug smugglers and $175,000 worth of marijuana. DPS reports that a trooper stationed along State Route 85 near Buckeye spotted a vehicle driving by with possible bundles of marijuana under a sheet in the cargo area.
