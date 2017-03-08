Buckeye: High water bills not a wides...

Buckeye: High water bills not a widespread problem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

After resident outcry over high water bills and four months of analysis, Buckeye is certain there is no widespread problem in its water system. Buckeye: High water bills not a widespread problem After resident outcry over high water bills and four months of analysis, Buckeye is certain there is no widespread problem in its water system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 24 desertrocks 2
Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14) Feb 17 Julian 9
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb 15 Lordslamp 24
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder... Feb 6 Susan 1
Living in Wittmann (Sep '08) Jan '17 dustbowl 51
( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11) Jan '17 MadeUp 87
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC