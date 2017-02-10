West Branch city council to discuss c...

West Branch city council to discuss city administrator vacancy on Monday

West Branch city council to discuss city administrator vacancy on Monday Podhajsky 02/10/17 The West Branch city council will start sorting through the details of its search for a new city administrator on Monday. The council this week officially accepted the resignation of Matt Muckler, who has been hired by Newton to serve in the same role.

