West Branch city council to discuss city administrator vacancy on Monday
West Branch city council to discuss city administrator vacancy on Monday Podhajsky 02/10/17 The West Branch city council will start sorting through the details of its search for a new city administrator on Monday. The council this week officially accepted the resignation of Matt Muckler, who has been hired by Newton to serve in the same role.
