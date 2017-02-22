Teen hit by shotgun blast during drug...

Teen hit by shotgun blast during drug deal in Buckeye

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being hit by a shotgun blast during a drug deal early Wednesday in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Teen hit by shotgun blast during drug deal in Buckeye A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being hit by a shotgun blast during a drug deal early Wednesday in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maricopa Sheriff Penzone Releases Hundreds of C... Feb 24 MAGA2016 1
Illegal Alien Crime Report Feb 24 MAGA2016 1
Illegal Alien Crime Report Feb 24 MAGA2016 1
( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11) Feb 24 MAGA2016 88
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 24 desertrocks 2
Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14) Feb 17 Julian 9
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb 15 Lordslamp 24
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC