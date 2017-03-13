Officials rescue man trapped in flood...

Officials rescue man trapped in flooded minivan

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Yuma Sun

Authorities have rescued a man who was trapped inside a flooded minivan stuck in swift waters near Buckeye on Tuesday night. ABC local television station reports that a minivan stuck in the middle of the Hassayampa River had water up to its roof while five rescuers made their way to an elderly man trapped inside.

