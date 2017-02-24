Buckeye teacher pleads not guilty to sexual conduct with foreign exchange student, 17
A Buckeye elementary school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student pleaded not guilty in court on Friday morning. Buckeye teacher pleads not guilty to sexual conduct with foreign exchange student, 17 A Buckeye elementary school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student pleaded not guilty in court on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Buckeye Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|46 min
|desertrocks
|2
|Review: Esquivel Chicano Trucking (Jan '14)
|Feb 17
|Julian
|9
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|Lordslamp
|24
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Anthony McDonald wanted for first degree murder...
|Feb 6
|Susan
|1
|Living in Wittmann (Sep '08)
|Jan 25
|dustbowl
|51
|( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11)
|Jan '17
|MadeUp
|87
Find what you want!
Search Buckeye Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC