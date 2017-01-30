A 5-month-old boy has died after suffering stab wounds to the neck and the boy's mother is being questioned as a possible suspect, Buckeye police said. Police: Buckeye infant dies from stab wounds; mother questioned A 5-month-old boy has died after suffering stab wounds to the neck and the boy's mother is being questioned as a possible suspect, Buckeye police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.