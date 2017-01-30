Police: Buckeye infant dies from stab...

Police: Buckeye infant dies from stab wounds; mother questioned

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A 5-month-old boy has died after suffering stab wounds to the neck and the boy's mother is being questioned as a possible suspect, Buckeye police said. Police: Buckeye infant dies from stab wounds; mother questioned A 5-month-old boy has died after suffering stab wounds to the neck and the boy's mother is being questioned as a possible suspect, Buckeye police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in Wittmann (Sep '08) Jan 25 dustbowl 51
( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11) Jan 16 MadeUp 87
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) Jan 13 Nada 10
Genealogy Search Dec '16 Dorothy Hunter 1
News Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10) Dec '16 MaH 12
Winco Foods Surprise AZ - New! (Apr '15) Dec '16 Runaway 3
News Surprise teen shot in head dies; 14-year-old ma... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Mike smith 28
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC