Pilot injured during crash near Buckeye Airport
Witnesses told Buckeye fire officials that the plane landed near Palo Verde and Buckeye Airport roads, veered towards the left off the runway and flipped onto its roof. The only person on board was the pilot who suffered non-life threatening injuries but is hospitalized, a Buckeye fire spokesperson said.
