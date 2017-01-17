Pilot injured during crash near Bucke...

Pilot injured during crash near Buckeye Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: ABC15.com

Witnesses told Buckeye fire officials that the plane landed near Palo Verde and Buckeye Airport roads, veered towards the left off the runway and flipped onto its roof. The only person on board was the pilot who suffered non-life threatening injuries but is hospitalized, a Buckeye fire spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buckeye Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11) Jan 16 MadeUp 87
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) Jan 13 Nada 10
Genealogy Search Dec 25 Dorothy Hunter 1
News Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10) Dec 21 MaH 12
Winco Foods Surprise AZ - New! (Apr '15) Dec '16 Runaway 3
News Surprise teen shot in head dies; 14-year-old ma... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Mike smith 28
Air Conditioning Contractor (Jun '13) Nov '16 dna 2
See all Buckeye Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buckeye Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 3:48AM MST

Buckeye Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buckeye Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Buckeye, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC