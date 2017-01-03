Water bill headaches continue in Buckeye
After months of Buckeye residents complaining about spikes in their water bills, city officials are pledging to work with customers on a case-by-case basis. This comes after the city announced Water Resources Director Dave Nigh was placed on paid administrative leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
