Water bill headaches continue in Buckeye

Monday Dec 12

After months of Buckeye residents complaining about spikes in their water bills, city officials are pledging to work with customers on a case-by-case basis. This comes after the city announced Water Resources Director Dave Nigh was placed on paid administrative leave.

