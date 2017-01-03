Drowsy driver rolls semi on freeway ramp
BUCKEYE, AZ - Investigators say drowsy driving caused a tractor-trailer carrying produce to roll on a freeway ramp Tuesday morning. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the Verrado Way exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buckeye Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Genealogy Search
|Dec 25
|Dorothy Hunter
|1
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|Winco Foods Surprise AZ - New! (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Runaway
|3
|Surprise teen shot in head dies; 14-year-old ma... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Mike smith
|28
|Air Conditioning Contractor (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|dna
|2
|Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|dna
|4
|Caregiver arrested as boy, 2, fights for life
|Nov '16
|Az dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buckeye Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC