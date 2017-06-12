Sentencing date set for mom guilty of fatally overdosing toddler
A new sentencing date has been set for a Bryant woman found guilty in the 2014 death of her 4-year-old son, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush. Tabatha Bohac, 27, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 21, by Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|BARNEYII
|36,993
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|50 min
|anonymous
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|9 hr
|Wolfe
|7
|Moody hollow
|9 hr
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|10 hr
|love
|1
|Beware
|Wed
|Effing famous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC