Sentencing date set for mom guilty of fatally overdosing toddler

A new sentencing date has been set for a Bryant woman found guilty in the 2014 death of her 4-year-old son, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush. Tabatha Bohac, 27, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 21, by Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips.

