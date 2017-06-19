LR district forms Plan B to pay for s...

LR district forms Plan B to pay for school projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

After last month's voter defeat of a 12.4-mill school tax extension, the Little Rock School District is taking a different and more scaled-back approach to paying for a new high school and for upgrades at other campuses. District leaders last week took the first steps necessary to issue $92,055,000 in second-lien bonds for the high school construction and improvements at other schools, including new roofs, new heating and air-conditioning systems, and new security systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min BARNEYII 37,340
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 1 hr Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 22 Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,830 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC