Bryan show a party at Verizon

Bryan show a party at Verizon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Luke Bryan is no doubt one of the current kings of Nashville but his live "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Everyday" concert, which made a stop at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena Friday, is anything but a country hoedown. Perhaps it would be more accurate to call Bryan's show the loosest, loudest and most genial keg/dance party ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min --Bad Dad-- 36,790
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min ghost of mike brown 20,925
Where oh where 11 hr Imsorry 15
Corrupt Local Media Thu sum mergers r bad 2
iP addresses can be traced Thu anonymous 9
The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12) Thu Nurse Owens 46
Auto salesman Thu its not right 1
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC