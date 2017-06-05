Bryan show a party at Verizon

Luke Bryan is no doubt one of the current kings of Nashville but his live "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Everyday" concert, which made a stop at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena Friday, is anything but a country hoedown. Perhaps it would be more accurate to call Bryan's show the loosest, loudest and most genial keg/dance party ever.

