Broke baby's ribs, father tells Arkan...

Broke baby's ribs, father tells Arkansas agency

A 22-year-old father told authorities over the phone that he was responsible for breaking his baby's ribs during an incident last month, according to a police report. Little Rock police were notified of the incident this month after they were contacted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, according to the report.

