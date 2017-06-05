Arkansas Board of Education cites 20 schools for gaps in standards
Cutter-Morning Star High School Principal Nathan Sullivan reacts Thursday after a requested waiver was approved during a state Board of Education meeting in Little Rock. The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday placed 20 of the state's 1,065 traditional and charter public schools on first-year probation for violating assorted education standards during the just completed 2016-17 school year.
