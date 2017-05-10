Separate crashes in Arkansas fatal to 3 motorcyclists
A 32-year-old man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a roadway in Bryant, according to police. In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sponer of Benton was traveling west on Shobe Road at Brookwood Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Rock School Tax Increase
|22 min
|Local Control
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|new jersey
|21,021
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|35,551
|modeling club?
|16 hr
|hannah_tan
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|kennie23
|46
|Lane ray
|Tue
|Mike Terry
|1
|Where oh where
|Mon
|Imsorry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC