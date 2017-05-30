Bryant to graduate 622 tonight in NLR

Bryant to graduate 622 tonight in NLR

More than 600 Bryant students will be receiving diplomas during commencement exercises at 7 p.m. today at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Of the 622 students graduating, 51 will be recognized as honor graduates.

