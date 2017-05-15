30 Crossing: There's a better way than widening the downtown freeway

Metroplan has a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pulaski Tech's campus center in North Little Rock on amendments to its long-range transportation plan to include the freeway widening sought by the Highway Departments' 30 Crossing in downtown Little Rock and the inevitable new stress it will place on other roads in the region. Resistance continues to the $600-million-plus concrete gulch.

