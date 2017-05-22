1890-built Arkansas church burns up
Salem Fire Chief Gil Carpenter said firefighters received the call about the blaze at Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla near Alexander around 4:15 a.m. Monday. He called the building a "total loss."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bad Dad
|36,053
|Child airlifted to Little Rock hospital
|3 hr
|The Colonel
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|22 hr
|bookmiller shannon
|4
|Jokes are flying about Clintons' 'Hillbilly' ai... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Iran Contra RayGONE
|533
|Beth whiting
|Sun
|Look Here
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Sun
|just sayin
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC