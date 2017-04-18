Rue 21 to close
Rue 21, a clothing and accessory chain store in the Alcoa Exchange Shopping Center, is set to close. A manager at the store told The Saline Courier that the Bryant store will be closing, but the location at The Outlets of Little Rock will remain open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|55 min
|guest
|34,843
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|gail grogan
|5 hr
|guest
|1
|Rent house
|Mon
|James
|1
|This girl (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Cantstandawhore
|2
|Whitney Hancock
|Sun
|A Hole
|2
|Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10)
|Apr 14
|zoeb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC