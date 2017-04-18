Rue 21 to close

Rue 21, a clothing and accessory chain store in the Alcoa Exchange Shopping Center, is set to close. A manager at the store told The Saline Courier that the Bryant store will be closing, but the location at The Outlets of Little Rock will remain open.

