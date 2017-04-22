Mayor moving forward on plaza

Mayor moving forward on plaza

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: NWAonline

North Little Rock's movement toward creating a downtown plaza and attracting businesses near it is gaining steam, Mayor Joe Smith said Friday after adding resolutions for Monday's City Council meeting. One resolution is a contract with Taggart Architects of North Little Rock for the design and construction of Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. The other is a contract with Conway-based Centennial Bank for a feasibility study and an option to buy city property for the possible relocation of its Argenta branch, 305 E. Broadway, to the southeast corner of Main Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue/Seventh Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 35,494
Whitney Hancock 21 hr Someone1 5
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Thu Now_What- 44
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
Pulaski County Humane Society Apr 29 Guest 1
What happened to/Where is Ebby Steppach? Apr 28 Anonymous 1
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC