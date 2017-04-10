Deputies asking for help identifying suspects
Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking residents to help them identify two people who allegedly opened fraudulently accounts using another person's information. Deputies recently learned that credit accounts for Home Depot and Target were opened after the suspects obtained a victim's identity.
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Antjuan
|34,795
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Whitney Hancock
|6 hr
|A Hole
|2
|Herpies Outbreak in Arkansas
|Sat
|guest
|2
|Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|zoeb
|4
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Did anyone know David Brown? (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|FYI
|2
