ATU to welcome more than 2,000 participants to band festival

ATU to welcome more than 2,000 participants to band festival

Saturday Apr 1

There are 11 Music for All affiliate regional music festivals scheduled across the United States in 2017, including events in metropolitan areas as large as Atlanta, Chicago and Indianapolis. None of the other 10 festivals attracted a larger number of registered participants than the one that Arkansas Tech University will host from Thursday through Saturday at the Center for the Arts at Russellville High School.

