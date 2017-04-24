Annual lifting contest returns for 14th year
For the 14th straight year, Arkansas' largest independent junior high and high school weightlifting competition is set to take the stage. Big Press, an annual event that features teens from all around the state, is set for Monday at the Benton Event Center.
