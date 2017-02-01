City officials at odds about Alcoa Ro...

City officials at odds about Alcoa Road project design

With the construction to expand Alcoa Road currently underway, officials from Benton and Bryant disagree about the proposed design of Alcoa Road. The Bryant City Council voted Tuesday evening to take "full legal action" against the city of Benton after Benton officials denied Bryant's request to make a design change.

