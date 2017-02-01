City officials at odds about Alcoa Road project design
With the construction to expand Alcoa Road currently underway, officials from Benton and Bryant disagree about the proposed design of Alcoa Road. The Bryant City Council voted Tuesday evening to take "full legal action" against the city of Benton after Benton officials denied Bryant's request to make a design change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,586
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|does anybody know what happens to chris christie? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|BC Hotass
|12
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Jan 29
|Tina
|11
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Your Choice 2016: A voter's guide to this year'...
|Oct '16
|2016 Election
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC