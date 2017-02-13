Arkansas Literary Festival lines up m...

Arkansas Literary Festival lines up more than 70 presenters

The Central Arkansas Library System will host more than 70 presenters at the 14th annual Arkansas Literary Festival in April, including writers, scientists, artists and comedians, officials have announced. Speakers include Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winners.

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,737

