Arkansas Literary Festival lines up more than 70 presenters
The Central Arkansas Library System will host more than 70 presenters at the 14th annual Arkansas Literary Festival in April, including writers, scientists, artists and comedians, officials have announced. Speakers include Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winners.
