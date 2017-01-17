Women pleads guilty to manslaughter hours before trial
A Bryant woman set to be tried for the death of her 4-year-old son pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the start of a scheduled court hearing. Tabatha Bohac, 27, pleaded guilty to facts regarding her son overdosing on Ambien and over-the-counter cough syrup in 2014, according to Rebecca Bush, Saline County chief prosecuting attorney.
