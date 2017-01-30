Well Represented: Bryant student named vice president of FCCLA
For the first time, a Bryant High School student has been named a state officer for Family, Career Community Leaders of America. Caraline Moore was recently named the Arkansas state vice president of programs, said the Bryant High School sponsor Heather Hare.
