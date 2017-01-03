Water to be turned off in Bryant
On Wednesday and Thursday, city of Bryant employees will be shutting on water services in various areas for contractors to tie into the city's water lines. From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, water services will be turned off on Northeast 3rd Street.
